Howmet Aerospace donates $31K STEM grant to Henrietta ISD

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Howmet Aerospace awarded Henrietta ISD with a STEM grant on Tuesday.
Howmet employees Howard McDaris and Harlan Laseman, a Henrietta graduate, helped present the $31,000 award.
The superintendent says the money will help expand and fund their STEM program.
Accepting the grant on behalf of Henrietta ISD were superintendent Scot Clayton, High School Principal Terry McCutchen and Elementary School Assistant Principal Sarah Scribner.
The school district was grateful for the company’s generous support.
