Icing is possible this morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday we have a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of icing from freezing rain/drizzle. This will cause some travel issues. The travel issues will primarily be on bridges and overpasses. We will also expect icing to occur on elevated surfaces and metal surfaces. The high for today will be 28 with overcast conditions. Overnight tonight we will have a low of about 21 with cloudy skies. Then going into Thursday it looks to be the day with the highest temperature for a little bit. We will have a high of about 32 with a 20% chance of freezing drizzle.