Hackers target Nocona General Hospital records

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - The Nocona General Hospital is investigating the breach of an onsite server used for transferring records, according to The Bowie News.
Brian Jackson, an attorney from Jackson & Carter, Austin, reportedly said Nocona General Hospital was one of many U.S. hospitals breached by hackers from possibly Russia or Ukraine last week.
The report states the group of hackers is well known to cybersecurity researchers and they typically encrypt the victim’s files and demand payment.
Thousands of patient records from Leon Medical Centers with eight locations in Miami and the Nocona General Hospital were reportedly posted on the “dark web” by hackers to be used to extort victims into payment. Private information was shared such as names, addresses, birthdays and other medical information.
The report states Nocona General Hospital does not appear to have been the victim of a ransomware attack.
