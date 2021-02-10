St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival postponed to 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the second year in a row, the Downtown Wichita Falls Saint Patrick’s Day Street Festival has been postponed.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials say this decision was not taken lightly. It was canceled last year as the pandemic started to hit Texoma.
They are, however, keeping the annual Downtown Dash 5K in place this year.
The run will still be Saturday, March 13 and you can register online by clicking here.
