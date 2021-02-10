Suspect leads police on car chase in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A suspect led Wichita Falls police on a car chase Tuesday night before crashing at the corner of Maplewood and Southwest Parkway.
Officers on scene tell our crews the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is being charged with multiple crimes.
The car involved in the crash fled from police around 6:30 p.m. A WFPD Sergeant on scene confirmed the driver involved in the crash is not Dustin Nails.
Police said the suspect’s car hit a truck which was turning into the intersection. The driver of the truck was reportedly uninjured.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.