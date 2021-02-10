UPDATE: Suspect identified in WF police car chase on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The driver was identified in Tuesday’s police chase and car crash.
Jacob Benson was identified as the driver responsible for crashing into at least one other vehicle during a police pursuit on Tuesday evening in Wichita Falls.
Officials said Benson was arrested on multiple charges including a parole violation, evading, resisting, manufacturing and delivery of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm, marijuana and prescription pills
Benson was admitted to the hospital for medical issues unrelated to the crash and is under police guard.
His bond totals $46,000.
A suspect led Wichita Falls police on a car chase Tuesday night before crashing at the corner of Maplewood and Southwest Parkway.
Officers on scene tell our crews the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is being charged with multiple crimes.
A WFPD Sergeant on scene confirmed the driver involved in the crash is not Dustin Nails, the suspect in a Tuesday morning abduction. Officers were reportedly watching a residence they believed Nails was in.
The driver involved in the crash left that residence and drove away. The car then fled from police around 6:30 p.m., leading them on a chase which ended in a crash.
Police said the suspect’s car hit a truck which was turning into the intersection. The driver of the truck was reportedly uninjured.
