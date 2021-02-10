WF Chamber hosting blood drive next Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Chamber will host a blood drive next Thursday, Feb. 18 in partnership with the Texas Blood Institute.
The blood drive will be held at the Chamber’s offices at the corner of 8th & Lamar streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments are required, contact Sarah Walton at (940) 723-2741 to participate.
Every donor will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test to help identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Donors will also get a free “Rise Up & Give” T-shirt with their donations.
