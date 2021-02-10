WF Public Works shares tips for pipe protection in freezing temps

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Department of Public Works is encouraging these simple practices to help with pipe protection on days with extended freezing temperatures.
Pipe areas of focus are in attics, garages and behind closed cabinet doors where pipes are vulnerable due to the unheated interior space.
WF Public Works officials explain freezing water expands inside piping, making plumbing at risk for rupturing.
Here are some prevention tips;
Outdoor Prevention:
- Disconnect drain and garden hoses from water faucets; this will help prevent the faucets from freezing
- Cover outside faucets with an insulating faucet cover
- If faucet covers cannot be found, wrap the faucet in T-shirts or rags, cover the fabric insulation with some plastic bags and then duct tape it into place
- Insulate and/or heat tape any exposed water piping located outside
Indoor Prevention:
- Insulate any exposed piping under sinks and inside cabinets
- Seal or caulk cracks near piping that could allow cold air in from the outside, such as dryer vents or water pipes
- Keep garage doors closed completely; this will keep cold air from entering the house
- Open cabinet doors to allow heat from the house to circulate and keep the pipes warm
- As a last resort, let the faucets drip; as water conservation is important in Wichita Falls, this should only be used as a last resort to prevent freezing pipes
What To Do If Your Pipes Freeze
One of the obvious signs that you have a frozen water pipe is when no water comes out of your faucet when you turn it on.
- The best course of action is to contact a plumber so the pipe can be safely thawed and any ruptures repaired immediately
- If your water pipes rupture and water is entering the house, use your private shutoff valve to turn off the water. If you do not have a private shutoff valve, or if you cannot find it, call the City of Wichita Falls Utility Collections Division or the Water Distribution offices for an emergency turn off at the meter.
- There is a $30 fee for emergency service, which will be added to the next month’s utility bill. Service to turn the water back on is free.
Utility Collections is open from Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., (940) 761-7414.
Water Distribution is open from Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., (940) 761-4333.
For afterhours and weekends, call (940) 761-4333.
