WFFD fights garage fire on Karla Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a garage fire on Karla Street Tuesday night.
Firefighters arrived on scene around 6:45 p.m. and reported fire coming from the garage at the backside of a house. It reportedly took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Oncor was also called to the scene to take care of two downed power lines.
No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was not called to the scene.
The fire caused about $20,000 in damages to the garage and $1,000 in damages to the contents.
