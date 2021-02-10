WFISD Board of Trustees calls for May bond election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees called for a bond election May 1 at a special session Tuesday.
The board is asking voters to reconsider a proposition from the bond election last November.
The proposition is for recreational facilities at the District’s two new high schools. The wording on the ballot describes recreational facilities to consist of tennis courts, football, baseball, softball and marching band fields, outdoor track and field facilities, and athletic training and practice facilities.
It’s a $13,585,000 bond election.
The updated plan better explains what recreational facilities would look like.
“We feel we’ve come up with a better plan an improved Prop B and improve facilities at our high schools so that way our students can compete. It wouldn’t just be practice, it would be the opportunity to have games,” said Michael Kuhrt, superintendent of WFISD.
The board is going to spend money out of a fund to make the fields at each school be competition ready.
