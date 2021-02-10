WFISD goes over MAPs data at board meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District is looking at new data from MAPs to see how students are doing.
It’s the first year WFISD has this information.
MAPs shows the growth students have made during each semester and compares it to the national average of expected growth.
“We actually exceeded the expected growth in most of the grade levels. So that’s positive, that’s good, but that’s just the beginning. We now need to look at the data as where kids are still struggling and how do we make up any kind of gaps that certain students will have,” said Dr. Peter Griffiths, associate superintendent of WFISD.
Dr. Griffiths says overall the district is on track and doing well.
There was some concern about how students are performing with students and staff in and out of the classroom this year.
“We didn’t know how the year was going to be. We didn’t know the academics as far as how much we lose because we always hear about the COVID slide. And at this point in time, we’re not seeing that COVID slide. We’re seeing we’re outpacing the growth expectations,” said Dr. Griffiths.
