WFPD warns of DEA Agent phone scam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department reports they’ve received several calls from victims who said they were contacted by phone by someone posing as a DEA Agent.
The victims are then told their Social Security Number has been associated with drug running, sex trafficking or other crimes and there is a warrant out for their arrest. Victims are told to buy gift cards from different locations so that the warrant can be canceled.
Wichita Falls police have provided the following tips to avoid scams:
- Block unwanted calls and text messages
- Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect
- Resist the pressure to act immediately
- Know how scammers tell you to pay
- Stop and talk to someone you trust
For more information on how to avoid scams, click here.
If you were scammed or think you saw a scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission.
