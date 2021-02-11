Doctor helping Gorilla Glue girl graduated from MSU

Dr. Michael K. Obeng, doctor helping girl with gorilla glue nightmare, is a MSU graduate. (Source: photo by)
By KAUZ Team | February 11, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 11:51 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The doctor who helped Tessica Brown, the woman who mistakenly applied gorilla glue to her hair, is a MSU graduate.

Dr. Michael K. Obeng was a MSU commencement speaker in 2016 and allegedly came to the states with only $200 in his pocket as an international student.

Brown’s story went viral as she filmed herself mistakenly applying the adhesive,typically used on hard surfaces, for a “hairstyle.”

