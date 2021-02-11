Handling icy road conditions in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Across Wichita Falls and the rest of Texoma, icy roads have hampered drivers.
“These are probably some of the worst conditions to deal with because there’s not a whole lot you can do to combat the condition of the road,” said Wichita Falls Deputy Director of Public Works Teresa Rose. “On a dangerous level, this is probably an 8/10 mostly because it’s one of the things where you’re not for sure what you’re looking at.”
City roads in Wichita Falls saw a number of accidents with even more drivers experiencing moments of skidding
“Drive really slow, give yourself plenty of time to stop, and then slowly go, or else it’ll be really slick,” said Rose.
If drivers do encounter it, they should turn into it. For example, if your back wheels start skidding to the right, you should take your foot off the brake and turn your wheel to the right as well until your car straightens itself out.
“Sometimes you don’t wanna slam on your brakes, you’ll lock up your wheels and slide even more and faster,” said Rose. “So again, proceed with caution and go slow.”
