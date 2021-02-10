More Slick Spots

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Light freezing drizzle will develop once again later this evening and tonight. This will lead to slick spots on area roads. Clouds may try breaking up for a little while on Thursday. This may allow temperatures to rise above freezing for a while. However, any rise will be short lived as dangerously cold weather arrives this weekend and early next week. We’re also keeping an eye on a potential snowstorm for Sunday into Monday.