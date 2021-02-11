MSU Texas Board of Regents meeting moved online for Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Midwestern State University Board of Regents meeting set for Thursday is now moving online.
Comments for the board will now be done via email and have to be received by 9 a.m. Thursday morning to be read into the record.
If you would like to send a comment, email it to Boardpubliccomment@msutexas.edu.
Comments are limited to items on the agenda for the meetings and have a two-minute limit per person and email. More information can be found by clicking here.
