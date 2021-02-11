One person shot, one arrested in shooting on Colleen Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are on the scene of a shooting in the 4800 block of Colleen Drive.
Officers said one man was shot and has been taken to the hospital. The shooting suspect has been arrested and taken to the police station.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Wichita Falls police say officers were initially called to the scene around 4:35 p.m. to investigate a reported shots fired call. While they were on the way, they were notified by a caller that the suspects had left the scene in a black Jeep.
Officers arrived and found the victim. The Jeep was also found around the corner from the scene.
WF police said a disturbance in the yard led to the shooting. The shooter was detained and taken to the police station to speak with detectives.
The occupants of the Jeep are waiting to speak with detectives as well. It is not known how many shots were fired but the WFPD has seized the suspect’s weapon.
This is a developing story. Stick with KAUZ News Channel 6 as we learn more.
