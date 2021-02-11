UPDATE: Health district completes rescheduling of Wednesday’s vaccine appointments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health announced Thursday they have completed the rescheduling of all the first dose vaccine appointments that were originally scheduled for Wednesday.
The appointments were moved due to inclement weather.
All appointments previously scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11 will remain the same.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health announced they’re rescheduling the Wednesday’s first dose vaccine appointments due to inclement weather.
The health district officials said individuals will be notified as soon as possible by phone with information on the rescheduled appointments.
For more information or to monitor updates, click here.
