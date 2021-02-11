WFPD officer receives Meritorious Conduct Award for heroic behavior

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls police officer is being recognized for his heroic behavior.
Back in October of last year, Officer Hayden King was the first person to respond to a house fire when some people outside told him there was still somebody trapped in the burning building.
King jumped a fence, kicked down a door and rescued a woman from a back room filled with smoke. The woman was uninjured.
Now King is one of only eight officers who have received the Meritorious Conduct Award.
