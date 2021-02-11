Winter weather is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to experience slightly warmer conditions. We will have a high of about 34 with partly cloudy skies. The sun will try and come out this afternoon for a little bit. If this happens then temperatures will likely get above freezing. However, if the sun doesn’t come out we will likely stay below freezing. The low for tonight looks to drop down into the teens with a low of 19. Then going into Friday we will see colder temps with a high of about 25. Then going into Saturday we will start our First Alert Weather Days. The First Alert Weather Days will start Saturday and last through Tuesday morning. The days are for extreme cold and snow across Texoma.