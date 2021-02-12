City of WF makes preparations for winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls is making preparations in anticipation of severe winter weather.
The Public Works Department is staging equipment and personnel to help with timely responses as the event develops. The city has five snow plows, three motor graders and six V-Box spreaders ready to respond.
The city’s initial response will be concentrated on the prioritization roadway map system, which outlines emergency service roadways to be cleared first. Large main roads with the highest amount of traffic will be next. Residential streets are not plowed due to limited resources and equipment.
A rock mixture will be applied to icy surfaces, major intersections and roadways as resources allow and if the situation warrants. The Public Works Department will also work with TxDOT to monitor and clear any TxDOT roads within city limits.
The city is also anticipating delays in trash collection, bus routes and Wichita Falls Regional Airport and Kickapoo Airport flights.
City offices will be closed on Monday for President’s Day. The city will determine if normal operations are delayed or canceled for Tuesday as the weather situation develops.
The health district has moved all second dose vaccination appointments for Tuesday, Feb. 16 to Friday, Feb. 19.
Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday have all been set as First Alert Weather Days due to expected snowfall and extremely low temperatures.
