City of Wichita Falls emergency team prepares for severe weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls is preparing for colder temperatures possibly on the way, and residents should have a safety plan in place in case an emergency strikes.
“First thing you want to do is don’t open your doors and try to limit yourself to one room, more blankets, one room,” said John Henderson, Emergency Management Coordinator, City of Wichita Falls.
City officials are urging residents to stay home, with an ample supply of food and batteries.
However, if you must travel, have a safety kit in your car incase you get stranded on the road or highways.
“Water, food, make sure you have whatever you need. If you are taking medication, do you have that with you,’ said Henderson.
The city has crews and equipment on standby as well as other agencies to offer assistance.
“We work with the American Red Cross and Salvation Army to help with these issues and it is a little tougher now because of COVID-19 we’ve had to be more cognizant of how we put people up.” said Rick Smith, Warning Coordinator National Weather Service.
Weather experts are also warning everyone to make sure they always have a way to stay on top of weather conditions in their area.
“Our NOAA weather radio is a broadcast that operates twenty four hours a day so we’re certainly alerting people about cold and wind,” said Smith
