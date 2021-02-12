CVS distributing COVID-19 vaccine, all WF appointments booked

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - CVC received 38,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to distribute in Texas, with Wichita Falls being on the list.
Many of those appointments booked up within a few hours this morning, including all of the Wichita Falls slots. There are still some available in Amarillo, Lubbock and Odessa.
Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin vaccinating Texans on Friday as well. Their online scheduling system went down after a surge of appointments on the site.
As a reminder, you are not able to walk in for an appointment at any of these pharmacy locations.
To view CVS’s vaccination availability, click here.
