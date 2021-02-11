High Impact Winter Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The weather looks cold and quiet into Saturday. There could be some light snow showers at times as another blast of cold air arrives on Saturday. Snow chances go up starting Sunday into Sunday night and every early Monday. Snowfall amounts could be in the 5-10 inch range. However, there are still some question marks and that’s subject to change. Snow ends Monday but bitterly cold air is in place with temperatures below zero on Tuesday morning. Another system brings more snow chances our way on Wednesday.