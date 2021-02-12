Houston Texans release JJ Watt

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Houston Texans have released star defensive end JJ Watt.
In a video he released on Twitter, Watt said the decision was mutually agreed upon between he and Texans management.
In the video, Watt said he wanted Texans fans to hear the news directly from him.
Watt was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2011 with the 11th overall pick. In 2017 Watt was named the NFL’ Walter Peyton Man of the Year Award winner for his work off the field with Hurricane Harvey recovery. He was also named the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year in 2017.
“I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who’d never really been to Texas before,” Watt said in the video. “And now I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it. The way that you guys have treated me, besides draft night. I mean, you guys booed me on draft night. But every day after that, you treated me like family. And I truly feel like you’re my family.”
Watt’s past few years has been full of injuries but last season Watt played all 16-games.