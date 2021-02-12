Meals on Wheels delivers multiple meals in preparation for severe weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This stretch of snow and frigid temperatures is forcing many Texoma residents to stay home, which means non-profits are having to plan ahead.
Boxes and bags were filled with food and ready-to-go meals, nearly 4,500 of them, at the Meals on Wheels kitchen; mainly shelf-stable items like crackers and peanut butter.
It’s the largest amount of food the organization has had to prep for.
“Yeah this is unusual for us but we have to plan and make sure our clients have plenty of food,” Jackie Hamm, the the Kitchen’s CEO, said.
“A jigsaw puzzle to get everything together and everybody set up.>
A volunteer with Meals on Wheels for over six years, Lee Grace was in charge of setting up the jigsaw puzzles of volunteers for what he called a very important day.
“They need to have the food they need,” Grace said, “and it’s our job to get it to them.”
He said it’s especially important for their most vulnerable clients
“Our clients are mostly home-bound and they need to be prepared for this weather,” he said.
“There is a lot of food going out today and we are so thankful for our volunteers,” Hamm added.
While the meals are going to make it all the way to next Thursday, the organization said it will be keeping a close on weather for the rest of the week to see if this next wave that’s expected could have an even further impact on their clients.
