20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 161 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,358 cases in Wichita County, with 412 of them still being active.
382 patients are currently recovering at home while 30 are in the hospital. There are currently three patients in critical condition.
There have been 306 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,640 recoveries and 71,488 negative tests in Wichita County.
18 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 16,105
- Second dose - 7,044
Due to the Presidents’ Day Holiday on Monday, February, 15, pending the potential weather situation, the next update will be Tuesday, February 16.
We have another day with no deaths to report! There are 20 new cases, 30 hospitalizations, and 161 recoveries to report.
Totals for the week ending February 12 are as follows:
Total new cases - 183
Average Positivity Rate - 8%
Case Type
Contact = 15 cases
Close Contact = 36 cases
Community Spread = 85 cases
Under Investigation = 47 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 5 cases
6 – 10 = 5 cases
11 – 19 = 24 cases
20 – 29 = 33 cases
30 – 39 = 28 cases
40 – 49 = 19 cases
50 – 59 = 26 cases
60 – 69 = 30 cases
70 – 79 =8 cases
80+ = 5 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 30
Stable = 27
Critical = 3
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 2
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 2
60 - 69
Stable - 9
Critical - 2
70 - 79
Stable - 8
Critical - 1
80+
Stable - 4
