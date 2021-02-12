Suspect in Tuesday WF police chase facing 5 charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - SUSPECT’S BOND SET (02/12/21)
The suspect in Tuesday night’s police chase is facing five charges following his release from the hospital.
Jacob Benson was charged with the following:
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Evading arrest
- Possession of a dangerous drug
- Manufacturing and delivering between four grams and 200 grams
- Parole violation from Austin, TX
An affidavit stated Benson had about 4.4 ounces of methamphetamine in his vehicle at the time of his arrest. A gun was also found within arms reach in the back passenger seat.
His total bond has been set at $51,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
SUSPECT IDENTIFIED (02/10/21)
Wichita Falls police identified the driver in Tuesday night’s chase that ended in a two-vehicle crash.
Jacob Benson was identified as the driver responsible for crashing into at least one other vehicle after fleeing from police.
Benson was reportedly admitted to the hospital for medical issues unrelated to the crash and is under police guard.
Stick with KAUZ News Channel 6 for this developing story and more.
ORIGINAL STORY (02/09/21)
A suspect led Wichita Falls police on a car chase Tuesday night before crashing at the corner of Maplewood and Southwest Parkway.
Officers on scene tell our crews the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is being charged with multiple crimes.
A WFPD Sergeant on scene confirmed the driver involved in the crash is not Dustin Nails, the suspect in a Tuesday morning abduction. Officers were reportedly watching a residence they believed Nails was in.
The driver involved in the crash left that residence and drove away. The car then fled from police around 6:30 p.m., leading them on a chase which ended in a crash.
Police said the suspect’s car hit a truck which was turning into the intersection. The driver of the truck was reportedly uninjured.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
