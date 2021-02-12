Vernon Meals on Wheels moves deliveries to Saturday

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Vernon Meals on Wheels and the Vernon Chaparral Senior Center have moved up their meal deliveries for next Monday and Tuesday.
Those meals will instead be delivered on Saturday, Feb. 13. Meals on Wheels officials said deliveries will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday have all been set as First Alert Weather Days due to expected snowfall and extremely low temperatures.
For updates on weather conditions, check with our First Alert Weather Team on our weather page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.