WF woman arrested for driving car into woman

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday.
Jequavia Pool was arrested Thursday after police were called to the Haystack around 8:55 p.m.
Pool reportedly drove her car into the victim’s car a total of 4 times. Once the victim exited the vehicle and began walking up steps, Pool struck the victims leg.
Police said Pool left the scene but her vehicle’s license plate fell off during the collision WFPD used the tag to locate Pool’s home address and found her there with serious damage to the front end of her car.
Pool was also charged with hit and run.
She has not been released from the Wichita County Jail on a total $10,500 bond.
