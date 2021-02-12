WFISD cancels outdoor athletic events until further notice

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has canceled all outdoor athletic events until further notice due to dangerously low temperatures.
The school district will notify athletes once it is deemed safe for students to resume outdoor activities.
Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday have all been set as First Alert Weather Days due to expected snowfall and extremely low temperatures.
For updates on weather conditions, check with our First Alert Weather Team on our weather page.
