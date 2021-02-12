WFPD investigating multiple car burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating multiple car burglaries in which purses were stolen from the cars.
Law enforcement is encouraging everyone take the following safety precautions:
- Lock your vehicles
- Take your keys
- Hide your belongings
The police department said not to give thieves and burglars visual targets that motivate them to break in and steal.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
