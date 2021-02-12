Dangerous Weekend Winter Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A powerful winter storm will impact the area starting early Sunday morning with areas of developing snow. Snow will increase throughout the day with areas of heavy snow by afternoon and evening. Blustery winds will create blowing and drifting snow. Widespread 5-10 inch snowfall amounts are expected but drifting snow will make it seem like more. Bitterly cold air will be associated with the snow with real feel temperatures as low as -20 at times into early next week. Another system may bring more snow to the area Tuesday and Wednesday.