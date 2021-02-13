Human Society offering space for animals during severe weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While it’s important to keep yourself warm during this winter weather, don’t forget about your pets.
The best way to protect them from the cold is to bring them inside with you, but there are still options for those who can’t do that. The Humane Society of Wichita County has open kennels and they’re offering that space to people with outdoor pets.
“A few years ago, when we had the bad flooding, we took in 56 animals from our community and housed them in an extra building at no charge,” said Cheryl Miller, Humane Society of Wichita County director. “We kept them for about two weeks until people could relocate or get back into their houses.”
The shelter is doing this at no charge and will house the animals for the next several days. Calls are already starting to come in.
“We’ve had a couple of phone calls,” said Miller. “I think we’re expecting about five dogs so far to come in and we sure don’t mind helping them out and doing what we can to keep them safe and warm.”
Each pet or pets from multiple households will each get their own kennel. The kennels are heated and staff will check on them daily.
