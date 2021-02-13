Inka is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a female cat named Inka.
Inka is a 7-month-old cat that is sweet, loves to cuddle and take naps.
Lister is encouraging pet owners to bring their pets inside when the weather becomes more severe.
The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.