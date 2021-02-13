11th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style celebration happening Saturday

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - Nocona is not giving up on their Mardi Gras celebration.
This year with the pandemic and weather, it’s been scaled down.
The photo booth, pony rides, parade at 3:30 p.m. fit in one day instead of three.
It’s put on by the Nocona Chamber of Commerce.
“We just didn’t want to give it up all together. We have had this event in the past in very cold weather and we didn’t want to give it all completely up so we’re just going to do the best we can this year and hope for a better next year,” said Nell Ann McBroom, executive director of Nocona Chamber of Commerce.
She adds that the family-friendly event is a big deal in Nocona and that they don’t know what to expect tomorrow.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.