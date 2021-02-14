Farmers to Families free food distribution in Burkburnett Saturday

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Several churches and volunteers in Burkburnett distributed about 1,260 units of food at Providence Baptist Church on Saturday.
The Farmers to Families program donated the food boxes that were delivered to Providence Baptist Church.
Each box contains dairy, vegetables, fruit, and a gallon of milk. The products are available to anyone in the Texoma community.
“We try and support the number of units that we give you based on the number that’s in your family. But we also encourage as folks come up to pick it up if you know a neighbor that’s in need,” said Carl English, pastor at Providence Baptist Church.
Some people made multiple trips for more food.
“We encourage you to come out, get it, receive it. If you know someone that’s in need, we encourage you to come out, pick it up, direct them this way, and we will make sure that they have what they need. We’ll give them what we’ve got,” said English.
The church says they get a week to 10 day notice when a shipment is available. Once a date is determined, they notify the community.
The U.S. government purchased the goods from farmers and then made them available to thousands of families completely free of charge.
