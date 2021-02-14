TXOLAN Alpaca Association has a double show in WF this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Alpaca owners and breeders are participating in a double show at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center this weekend.
The shows usually take place in Fort Worth.
“That particular venue had several other equine events going on at the same time so we were able to come to an event where we’re the star attraction. And so alpacas were voted the cutest domesticated animal in the world,” said Charles Ashley, member at large of the TXOLAN board.
In the full fleece halter show, judges watch how the alpaca walk, check out characteristics, and examine their fiber.
Hundreds of alpacas showed up and there are different breeds represented.
“The huacaya alpacas are the fluffy teddy bear like animals such as this. As you wander through the show here, you’ll also find animals called suri alpacas and they have the longer dreadlocks that hang down from the center of their back,” said Ashley.
The public is welcome to look at the alpacas and shop at the vendor village set up.
The alpacas will return next year on the second weekend in February.
