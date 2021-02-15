ERCOT: Power outages likely to last for extended amount of time

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) continues to request that AEP Texas, Oncor and other electric utilities increase the amount of power removed from their systems.
ERCOT is saying that “If you are currently experiencing an outage, you will likely be out of power for an extended period of time while this state of emergency continues.”
As of 11:30 a.m. 1.2 million Oncor customers and 351,000 AEP Texas customers are without power across the state of Texas.
They say, though these controlled outages were meant to be limited in duration, the condition of the system has required they be in effect for a longer period.
News Channel 6 has reached out for comment from ERCOT but they declined to speak with the media at this time.
