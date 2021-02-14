Frigid Temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Snow will end tonight with our attention focusing on bitterly cold temperatures for Monday and into Tuesday. Temperatures will be below zero on both Monday and Tuesday morning. Real feel temperatures will be in the -10 to -20 range. Daytime highs won’t rebound much with most places in the single digits and teens. Some of the snow will melt on Monday despite frigid conditions. This will lead to lots of ice and dangerous roads Monday night and Tuesday morning. Another system brings a chance for snow to the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below freezing until Friday or Saturday. Next week looks much warmer.