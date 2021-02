WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Snow will end by morning but temperatures will be brutally cold. Most places will be near or below zero. Real feel temperatures will as low as -20 at times. Monday will be very cold despite a little sunshine. Highs will be close to 10. Clouds roll back in Monday night and Tuesday as more snow is possible. Snow chances stick with us into Wednesday before moving out and warming up later this week.