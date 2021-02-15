More snow is expected Tuesday, temps to stay extremely cold

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First Alert Weather Days will now last until Wednesday. The first winter storm is ending early Monday morning. The first storm produced large amounts of snow across Texoma. The high on Monday will be about 10 degrees with partly cloudy skies. We do not have any more snow chances for Monday. The sun will come out for a few hours on Monday, this will melt some of the snow. Once the sun goes down, whatever froze will refreeze. This will cause black ice in some spots making travel extremely difficult if not impossible for some. However, we are waiting for a second winter storm to come in on Tuesday morning. This will produce even more snow. Some places could see up to another 6″ of snow!. The high on Tuesday is 12 with snow starting in the mid-morning hours.