Archer City water supply limited due to power loss

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Archer City’s water supply is limited at this time due to power loss at Lake Kickapoo, city officials said Tuesday.
The city is unable to transmit water to Archer City for treatment and the water supply in their storage facilities is limited.
City officials are asking residents to be patient while they work to repair the water leaks and restore power at Lake Kickapoo.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.