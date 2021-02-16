City of WF to open MPEC as temporary relief station

By KAUZ Team | February 16, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 11:42 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls will be opening a temporary relief station at the MPEC for those without power and/or water service.

The station is to be used as a come-and-go for individuals to temporarily warm up and hydrate.

  • The MPEC will open at noon, Tuesday, Feb. 16
  • Use the West entrance of the MPEC
  • Masks are required and all COVID-19 precautions should be followed
  • Bottled water, restrooms and charging stations will be available
  • No pets will be allowed at this time

A Relief Station Hotline has been set up at (940) 761-7907 and will be manned for questions.

