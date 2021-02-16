City of WF to open MPEC as temporary relief station

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls will be opening a temporary relief station at the MPEC for those without power and/or water service.
The station is to be used as a come-and-go for individuals to temporarily warm up and hydrate.
- The MPEC will open at noon, Tuesday, Feb. 16
- Use the West entrance of the MPEC
- Masks are required and all COVID-19 precautions should be followed
- Bottled water, restrooms and charging stations will be available
- No pets will be allowed at this time
A Relief Station Hotline has been set up at (940) 761-7907 and will be manned for questions.
