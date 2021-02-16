Community Healthcare Center postpones Friday second dose vaccine clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Community Healthcare Center has postponed their second dose vaccine clinic originally set for Friday.
The vaccine clinic will now take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
This follow-up vaccine clinic is for patients who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 29. It will take place at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center.
Community Healthcare Center officials say those who originally had appointments for Friday will have their appointments moved to Tuesday at the same time they had when they received the first dose on Jan. 29.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.