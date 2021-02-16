ERCOT: outages continue because of unpredictable grid conditions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Energy Reliability Council of Texas is continuing to tell Oncor and other power utilities across the state to drop power loads during controlled outages.
Yesterday, ERCOT said anyone without power should have it returned today, but this morning a statement from Oncor said those outages will continue for an extended period of time.
They said ERCOT is unable to predict when the grid system will stabilize, but released this statement around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning:
There are several places in Texoma acting as warming shelters for anyone who needs it.
We will continue to update you as we learn more about the power outages across the state of Texas.
