Firefighters battling fire at Iowa Park nursing home

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Firefighters are reportedly fighting a fire at Iowa Park Healthcare Center.
Fire department officials on scene say everyone got out safely and all patients were moved to the elementary school across the street.
The fire reportedly started in the south side of the building near the roof. Firefighters reported no injuries on scene.
Firefighters from the Iowa Park Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department, Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department and Sheppard AFB Fire Department all responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.