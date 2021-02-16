KAUZ News Channel 6 off the air due to power outage

. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | February 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 6:50 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - KAUZ News Channel 6 has lost power at this time and is off the air.

We are working to get it restored and will release an update when we have one.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has continued to request that AEP Texas, Oncor and other electric utilities increase the amount of power removed from their systems.

READ: ERCOT warns power outages likely to last for extended amount of time

Over 16,000 Wichita Falls customers are without power at this time according to the Oncor Outage Map.

