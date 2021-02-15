More Snow Chances for Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight will be the coldest night since December 23rd, 1989 as we drop into the -5 to -10 range. That’s not real feels, but rather actual air temperatures. We’ll see a small rise in temperatures on Tuesday with clouds rolling back in and snow developing by the afternoon. It’ll last into Wednesday. Another 1 to 6 inches will accumulate on top of what’s already fallen. We finally see temperatures rise above freezing around Friday or the weekend.