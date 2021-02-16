Snow accumulations are expected once again this afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First Alert Weather Days will last until Wednesday. The high on Tuesday will be about 15 degrees with cloudy skies. We have more snow in the forecast for today and tomorrow. Most places along the Red River will see an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow. North of the Red River could see upwards of 3 to 6 inches of snow! Temps will not fall as much overnight tonight. We will have a low of about 14 with snow showers being likely. Going into Wednesday temps will rise back into the mid-20s. Wednesday we will see morning show showers across the area, but they will be gone by the afternoon. Thursday temps will stay in the upper 20s with a high of about 28. Then on Friday temps looks to return to above freezing with a high of about 35.